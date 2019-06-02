New Zealand and Australia earned comfortable wins against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively on day three of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

In the first match of the day, New Zealand proved to be too strong for the Sri Lankans in a ten-wicket victory at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Asked to bat first, the Lankans were bowled out for a paltry 136 in 29.2 overs. New-ball bowler Matt Henry was the star for the Kiwis with figures of 3/29 from 7 overs. He was also named the player of the match. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne with 52 off 84 was the top-scorer for the 1996 champions.

In reply, New Zealand didn’t lose a single wicket and chased down the total in just 16.1 overs. Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro remained unbeaten on 733 off 51 and 58 off 47 respectively.

In the second match of Saturday, Australia outclassed a spirited Afghanistan to win by seven wickets at the County Ground in Bristol.

Opting to bat first, the Afghans were bowled out for a meagre 207 in 38.2 overs. Middle-order batsman Najibullah Zadran was the top scorer for them with 51 off 49. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked three wickets apiece for the Aussies.

The defending champions chased down the total with ease in 34.5 overs. David Warner, declared player of the match, got the most runs scoring 89 not out off 114 balls.

Here are all the important statistics from day three of the 2019 ICC World Cup:

Australia have now won each of their last nine ODI matches.#AUSvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 1, 2019

David Warner today scored his 50 off 74 balls, the slowest of his ODI career. #AFGvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2019

STAT ALERT: Hamid Hassan is the first bowler to bowl two maidens to David Warner in a one-day international. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 1, 2019

DYK? England is the only side, so far in this #CWC19 to have a bat during the third Powerplay (overs 41-50).

All the others - South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and now Afghanistan are yet to do so! 😱#CWC2019 #AUSvAFG #AFGvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 1, 2019

Asian teams in #CWC19



Pak 105 in 21.4 ovs v WI

SL 136 in 29.2 ovs v NZ

Afg 207 in 38.2 ovs v Aus



Afghanistan have outscored Pak & SL against a team that is considered to be World Cup favorites. #AusvAfg — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 1, 2019

Most dismissals by a keeper on World Cup debut



6 Sarfaraz Ahmed vs RSA, 2015

5 Jimmy Adams vs Kenya, 1996

5 Alex Carey vs AFG, TODAY #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2019

Sri Lanka in last 15 completed ODIs vs Test playing teams

(most recent first) :

L L L L L L L L L W L L L L L#CWC19#NZvSL#CricketWorldCup2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 1, 2019

Sides winning by 10 wickets in #CWC - today was 12th time #SLvNZ #NZvSL

Most times

3 by New Zealand

2 by Sri Lanka/West Indies/South Africa

1 by India/Australia/Pakistan#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 1, 2019

Dimuth Karunaratne - 52*

Martin Guptill - 73*

Colin Munro - 58*



First time three opening batsmen remained unbeaten in a completed ODI match.



NZ-WI ODI in 2009 also had three openers unbeaten but the 2nd innings lasted only 10.3 overs due to rain. #CWC19 #NZvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 1, 2019

Batsmen carrying bat in both Tests and ODIs:



Grant Flower

Saeed Anwar

Alec Stewart

Javed Omar

Tom Latham

DIMUTH KARUNARATNE*#NZvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 1, 2019