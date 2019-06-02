Make that six!

Liverpool banished the demons of Keiv from last year as they beat Tottenham Hotspur by 2-0 in the Champions League final on Sunday to lift their first European trophy since 2005.

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty and a late Divock Origi goal settled what was not a classic at the Metropolitano Stadium, as Liverpool made up for their defeat in last year’s final against Real Madrid and the deflation of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Klopp lifted has his first trophy as Liverpool manager, three and a half years after his arrival at the club. This result saw him end a run of six straight defeats in finals.

There was redemption for Salah as well after injury ruined his night against Real a year ago, and for Liverpool it is now half a dozen European Cups, as they further cement their status as one of football’s most storied clubs.

Perhaps the occasion was just too much for Tottenham in their first ever appearance in the Champions League final as manager Mauricio Pochettino was kept waiting for his first ever trophy since arriving at the club five years ago.

The Reds have more than Barcelona or Bayern Munich, and twice as many as their greatest rivals, Manchester United.

Here is how Twitter celebrated as Liverpool was crowned champions of Europe.

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019

Liverpool erupts as Origi scores LFC's second goal #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/GVsHZKzWH6 — DR . Waleed (@310Waleed) June 2, 2019

2012: Broke and jobless

2012: Playing in the Scottish 3rd tier

2016: Relegated with Hull

2017: Joins Liverpool for £8m

2018: Champions League runner up

2018: Named Scotland captain

2019: Wins the Champions League



The Rise and Rise of Andy Robertson. 🙌#UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/vizGt47ndr — UCL FINAL 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) June 2, 2019

4 years Klopp has been backed by their board and fans. That entire UCL final team was bought. Liverpool fans were supportive of Klopp even he did not win any major title until now..

You need to stood by your new manager!#ManUtd pic.twitter.com/5L0Poc1wTt — Juhanis (@jenggo_j) June 2, 2019

"We'll bring it back to Liverpool."



May have just been an act of defiance at the time but boyyyy did he deliver. Class. pic.twitter.com/XVoYcEatVQ — ²⁷ (@InjuryTimeOrigi) June 2, 2019

Every picture tells a story.



The emotion of a #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YwBmW1ASXh — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

You're not Gerrard. You're Jordan Henderson and you're a Liverpool legend forever and always pic.twitter.com/v4E9HypK9s — Shane Mulrooney (@ShaneMulrooney) June 2, 2019

A 6th European Cup after a brilliant season. Congratulations @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾 Well deserved! 🏆 #UCL pic.twitter.com/mt5WDHdAkV — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 1, 2019

Made in Sunderland.



Congratulations to one of our own and former #SAFC midfielder @JHenderson on leading @LFC to #UCL glory tonight. pic.twitter.com/qTLcbsYUyl — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 1, 2019

Klopp said that he would help Liverpool win a trophy within 4 years. He kept his word & delivered the 6th one. #YNWA #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Jfb3zoMmU7 — Fadhil (@Fadhilow) June 1, 2019

8 saves & a Man of the Match performance in the biggest game of his career so far.



Alisson Becker 👐#UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pVwHcGEuaU — UCL FINAL 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) June 1, 2019

TITANIC MUSIC WITH ORIGI’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOAL TO SECURE THE WIN FOR LIVERPOOL 👏🤤 #YNWA #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/hUqpVaAQaw — Cole tagga (@04_coleYNWA) June 1, 2019

European Cup hall of fame 🏆



Real Madrid - 13

AC Milan - 7

LIVERPOOL - 6

Barcelona - 5

Bayern - 5#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/XLn1QWW2bl — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Alisson calling his wife straight after the #UCLfinal



She couldn't be there as she's due to give birth very soon.



This 😍 pic.twitter.com/z4YPxKuwX0 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 1, 2019

Jürgen Klopp’s walk was the best kind of walk this time around. pic.twitter.com/vZ9QM12X1p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 1, 2019

And who could forget Philippe Coutinho?

Two minutes of silence for Coutinho who left Liverpool to win the champions league 😅😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/cu1pC5uu5B — Donchukskelvin (@Donchukskelvin2) June 2, 2019

These two for one Coutinho.

What a deal 😱😱#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/fjX4ZFV0l5 — UCL FINAL 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) June 1, 2019

Just imagine being Coutinho.



Left Liverpool to win UCL in Jan 2018

Liverpool went to final in 2018 and won the title in 2019



And now his own Catalonian fanbase hates him. pic.twitter.com/O9FHXNr4ZE — Danny WelBeast (@WellBeast) June 1, 2019

Philippe Coutinho has blood on his hands for funding this — Jamie (@jmemc55) June 1, 2019

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool to win the CL and forced a move to Barcelona with his €160m transfer fee funding Alisson & van Dijk’s transfers who led Liverpool to their 6th CL. The irony — Ryan. (@Rygista) June 1, 2019

