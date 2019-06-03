The Indian women’s hockey team kept their perfect record intact at the Cantor Fitzgerald U-21 International 4-Nations tournament on Monday, beating Scotland 2-1 in Dublin, Ireland.

The first quarter started at a furious pace with India looking to keep their perfect start to the tournament. They won the first penalty corner of the match too, but Amber Murray in Scotland’s goal saved the drag flick to keep the scoreboard blank.

Within minutes the routine was reversed, this time Scotland winning the penalty corner and Khushboo –starting in goal instead of Bichu Devi - denying them the opener.

The teams went into the break locked in a goalless stalemate.

The second quarter followed the pattern of the first, and it was India again who won the first penalty corner of the period. Murray though stood tall to ensure Scotland’s goal wasn’t breached. The teams went into half time locked at 0-0.

India’s second half performances in the tournament had been quite revelatory. Of the four goals they had scored in the tournament three of them came in the third and fourth quarters.

Armed with that knowledge, Scotland were the ones who pushed the pace at the start of the third quarter and had a penalty corner early in. India’s defence and Khushboo in goal stood strong to deny them an opener.

True to form, India then struck back hard, and in the 36th minute Mumtaz opened the scoring to give them the lead. It was a lead they held as they went into the final break.

In the first bit of action in the final quarter, India won a pair of penalty corners. The defense led by Murray pulled off remarkable saves to keep Scotland in the game.

From a counter, Scotland found their equaliser as Margery Justice scored in the 50th minute. Their joy was short lived though. Almost from the restart, India won themselves a penalty corner and Gagandeep Kaur converted the chance to make it 2-1. India held on to the lead to win their third game in a row in the tournament.

India have qualified for the finals of the tournament to be played on Tuesday.