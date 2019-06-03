The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the Indian men’s cricket team’s home schedule for 2019-20 season. The calendar includes a total of five Tests, nine One-Day Internationals, and 12 Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The five Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played where Virat Kohli and Co will take on and South Africa in September-October. This will feature three T20Is and three Tests each.

That will be followed by three T20Is and a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in November. The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December for three T20s and three Tests.

India's schedule for the 2019 season

The new year will see the Men in Blue host Zimbabwe for a three-match T20 series before South Africa and Australia tour in January and March respectively to play a three-match ODI series.