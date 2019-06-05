Eight years. That is the time between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s two meetings at French Open. The last time the two legends met in Paris was back in 2011 when Nadal conquered Federer for yet another title.
But Federer now has a chance to win his first match in French Open against his long-time rival when the two face in the semi-final on Thursday.
Federer reached the last four after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets and became the oldest men’s Grand Slam semi-finalist in 28 years.
The 37-year-old Swiss beat his compatriot 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 to reach his 43rd major semi-final and eighth at Roland Garros.
Nadal did not spend that much time on the court. He breezed past Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3 to continue his bid for the 12th French Open title.
So with a classic set up, Twitter was abuzz with nostalgia and excitement as two of the best get ready for another meeting.
Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in the other quarter-final while Dominic Thiem is up against Karen Khachanov in the last quarter-final.