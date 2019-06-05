Eight years. That is the time between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s two meetings at French Open. The last time the two legends met in Paris was back in 2011 when Nadal conquered Federer for yet another title.

But Federer now has a chance to win his first match in French Open against his long-time rival when the two face in the semi-final on Thursday.

Federer reached the last four after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets and became the oldest men’s Grand Slam semi-finalist in 28 years.

The 37-year-old Swiss beat his compatriot 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 to reach his 43rd major semi-final and eighth at Roland Garros.

Nadal did not spend that much time on the court. He breezed past Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3 to continue his bid for the 12th French Open title.

So with a classic set up, Twitter was abuzz with nostalgia and excitement as two of the best get ready for another meeting.

#Fedal at Roland-Garros...



2005: SF Nadal d. Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3



2006: F Nadal d. Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6



2007: F Nadal d. Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4



2008: F Nadal d. Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0



2011: F Nadal d. Federer 7-5 7-6 5-7 6-1



2019: SF... ? pic.twitter.com/iv5PedS9AA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 4, 2019

"Hmm... the next opponent is ok. He knows how to play on clay, unfortunately. Thinking back, what a pleasure to be back at Roland-Garros. If I came back on clay, it's also perhaps to play Rafa. Here it is. I have the match." 😉 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2019

Nadal vs. Federer, 39



23-15

13-2 on clay

5-0 at #RolandGarros



Federer won the last 5 (biggest career streak)

Nadal won the last 4 on clay — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 4, 2019

Federer's decision to play on clay has clearly been a great one. He has shown up and given himself a chance, but even if he loses easily to Nadal, he goes into the grass season with good form, rhythm and confidence. And I'm sure that this surface has helped him off the ground. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 4, 2019

We have Federer and Nadal, once again at a Major. Nadal will be the favourite but if you’re in the Federer camp, you gotta be feeling good about your chances right now. Fresh and in great form. #RG19 — Tennis Connected (@TennisConnected) June 4, 2019

On Friday afternoon, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal on clay at Roland Garros for the first time since the 2011 final. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 4, 2019

Federer-Nadal. At the French Open. In 2019. Gotta cherish it. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) June 4, 2019

Semifinal at #RG19 after years of skipping clay season entirely. Roger Federer remains the most remarkable phenomenon of our sporting age.



Doesn't matter he's going to lose to Nadal in straight sets likely.



Living in the Nadal era has masked what a great clay-courter he is too — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 4, 2019

Roger Federer wins. Rafael Nadal wins.



They will play each other in the French Open semifinals for the first time since their first Grand Slam meeting in 2005. #RG19 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 4, 2019

Last Slam without at least one among Federer, Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals was Roland Garros 2004



60 Slams ago — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) June 4, 2019

Federer and Nadal have played each other 38 times in their careers with Nadal leading the series 23-15. But they have not played since 2017 and have not played at Roland Garros since the 2011 final, which Nadal won in four sets. — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 4, 2019

Roger when asked about did you expect to play Nadal in RG?



Federer: pic.twitter.com/AehA0ro0D3 — Vijaya Krishnan (@krishfeb19) June 4, 2019

FEDAL SEMIFINAL IN THE YEAR 2019 AT THE FRENCH OPEN pic.twitter.com/OtYyfYrKD1 — Rashmi #11✨ (@drivevolleys) June 4, 2019

Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in the other quarter-final while Dominic Thiem is up against Karen Khachanov in the last quarter-final.