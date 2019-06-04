Sri Lanka rallied with the ball to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a World Cup match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Afghanistan bowled well to dismiss the 1996 World Cup champions for just 201. But faced with a rain-revised target of 187 in 41 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method, Afghanistan – bidding for just their second win in a World Cup match and first over a Test nation – slumped to 152 all out.

Nuwan Pradeep took four for 31 while veteran quick Lasith Malinga (three for 39) ended the match when a trademark yorker bowled Hamid Hassan.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi ran through a panic-stricken Sri Lanka top order in the World Cup on Tuesday as Afghanistan bowled their struggling opponents out for 201.

Sri Lanka came out of the blocks quickly under leaden skies, reaching 144/1 before the halfway point of their innings and were on course for a morale-boosting big score against the unfancied Afghans.

But Nabi, who had earlier removed captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 30, turned the match in the Welsh capital on its head, with three wickets in five balls.

