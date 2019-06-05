A Mumbai Ranji trophy player who took part in the recently-concluded T20 Mumbai League informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he was approached by the rival team’s owner to underperform during the semi-final last month, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The T20 Mumbai League was held between May 14 to May 26 at the city’s Wankhede stadium with North Mumbai Panthers, Arcs Andheri, Sobo Supersonics and Aakash Tigers MWS making it to the semi-finals.

Prithvi Shaw-led North Mumbai Panthers were crowned champions after they defeated Sobo Supersonics by 12 runs in the final.

Domestic T20 leagues are more vulnerable to cases of corruption, and hence the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators had asked the state associations to provide details of team owners, managers, and sponsors. The MCA had conducted sessions with its cricketers.

According to the report, Neeraj Kumar a former BCCI anti-corruption consultant revealed that corruption is prevalent in second-tier T20 leagues like the Karnataka Premier League.

The MCA has now passed on the information to BCCI’s anti-corruption unit.