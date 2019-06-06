Rohit Sharma curbed his natural flair for greater good as his gritty hundred complemented a superb bowling effort in India’s resounding six-wicket victory over a hapless South Africa in their World Cup opener in Southampton on Wednesday.

It was an uncharacteristic 23rd ODI hundred for the Indian vice-captain (122 no off 144 balls) in a successful chase of 228 in conditions that were not exactly conducive for free-flowing strokeplay.

It might have taken India 47.3 overs to complete the chase but not for once were they in any sort of trouble as the Men in Blue began their campaign on a promising note while South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the last four were dented miserably.

Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) bowled a scary opening spell while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-51-4) displayed his guile in the middle overs, making them equal contributors in India’s victory.

For South Africa, everything went wrong from the start as skipper Faf du Plessis first surprised everyone by deciding to bat first and then dropped Rohit in the slips when he had barely got off the mark. Rohit then steered India to victory to pile more misery on the Proteas.

Here’s a look at some interesting stats from yesterday’s game:

Indian bowlers dismissing Hashim Amla most times in ODIs:



3 - Jasprit Bumrah*

3 - Mohit Sharma

3 - Mohammad Shami #INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 5, 2019

South Africa lost three consecutive games for the first time in World Cup history... #INDvSA #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uXkvb7jGgr — Suresh Kannan (@Suresh2kannan) June 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma registers India's 26th #CWC century and overall the 168th in CWC history!

India now equals the tally of Australia - now the two sides with most individual centuries (26) in CWC!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 5, 2019

Just two overs for Bumrah in his second spell, but a markedly different approach from his opening burst. He primarily attacked the top of the left-handers' off stump, with the occasional short ball, compared to earlier when he was a touch wider and generally shorter. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lL1zF8eH4a — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma in last 3 International Matches



95(92) against Australia

56(89)* against Australia

122(144)* against South Africa(today)



Consistency 🔥🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/SP0QAXFsZT — ROHITism ™ (@ROHITism_) June 5, 2019

Best bowling in #CWC debut for India

4/32* Yuzvendra Chahal today

4/35 Mohd Shami v Pak 2015

4/56 Debasis Mohanty v Ken 1999#CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma has three 200s in ODIs. His average between two World Cups is 61.12. He has most sixes (130) for any batsman between two WCs. 16 centuries in last four years. Amazing that despite these credentials he is not the best batsman of this era. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2019

Chahal is the first Indian leg-spinner to take four wickets in a World Cup match since Anil Kumble took 4-31 against Netherlands in 2003. #CWC19 #SAvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 5, 2019

Most limited overs hundreds by an Indian in England:-



4 - ROHIT SHARMA

3 - Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan

2 - Rahul Dravid#INDvSA #CWC19

Home track bully really ?? pic.twitter.com/mjzr0bw7l2 — vinay vk 🇮🇳 (@im_vk45_) June 5, 2019

Highest win percentage in Cricket World Cup matches this decade:



83.33 INDIA

80.00 Australia

77.77 New Zealand

64.70 Pakistan

64.70 Sri Lanka

55.55 South Africa

53.84 Bangladesh

46.66 West Indies

41.66 Ireland

40.00 England #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma now scored 16 ODI Centuries since 2015 World Cup. He is only second after Kohli. People still questions about his form whenever he slides little. But what he has achieved so far should be celebrated. — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) June 6, 2019

A brilliant 4-wicket haul to kickstart his #CWC19 campaign #TeamIndia - @yuzi_chahal is our Key Performer after the end of the SA innings #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/b6lJlS6yah — BCCI (@BCCI) June 5, 2019

Hashim Amla's nemeses in ODIs against India..

3 by Mohit Sharma, Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah#CWC19#CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 5, 2019

(with PTI inputs)