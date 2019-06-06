It’s hard to not to like Lionel Messi.

His silky touch, sublime skills, breathtaking runs are bound to blow your mind even if you are not an admirer of the beautiful game.

Every time you feel you’ve seen it all on the football field, the diminutive Argentine will force you to expand your realms of imagination.

Even the most ardent of Messi detractors (if there are any) would struggle to acknowledge his sheer genius.

While the world sways in Messi’s tune, a certain section of the Messi household has remained insulated from his magic.

The Argentine’s younger son Mateo isn’t exactly a Messi fanboy. Well he is, but he has different ways of showing it.

Messi revealed in a recent interview with TyC Sports how his son Mateo, during a game in the backyard chooses to be Liverpool or Valencia.

You wonder why? The answer is simple. They bead ‘Daddy’s’ Barcelona. Burn!

Messi now talking about his son Mateo, who's a bit of a joker. In back garden kickarounds he chooses to be Liverpool and Valencia because they beat dad's Barca, and he also celebrates Real Madrid goals on the TV to piss off Thiago. pic.twitter.com/tzw7OzHWw3 — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) June 5, 2019

Young Mateo’s notorious streak doesn’t end there, he’s got other parties to annoy. His brother, Messi’s elder son Thiago, is a huge Barcelona fan. Mateo too might be one, but he’s a sibling first. And he’ll make sure he leaves no stone unturned to irritate Thiago.

Messi divulged how Mateo celebrates Real Madrid’s goals just to annoy his elder brother. Well now that’s taking savagery to an altogether new level. Or maybe Fiorentino Perez is keeping an eye on him already.

To sum it up, Messi seems to be in a relaxed mood ahead of the Copa America where he dons that dreaded Argentina jersey again. The Argentine has never won the Copa America, finishing runners-up on three occasions. Maybe the troll in his son Mateo might spur him on to to go one better this time. Maybe.