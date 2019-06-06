Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s admiration for the Indian Army is well known as is his love for cricket. It was evident again to everyone during India’s six-wicket win against South Africa during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match in Southampton on Wednesday.

It was not just India’s resounding victory that became a major topic of discussion despite impressive performances from Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. Following Andile Phehlukwayo’s dismissal in the first innings, many fans noticed a special symbol embroidered on Dhoni’s gloves.

After much talk online, it became clear that it was nothing other the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces. The insignia had ‘Balidaan’ written on it, symbolising sacrifice.

Dhoni, conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 by the Indian Army, has donned camouflage army gloves for many years in the past.

But fans were buzzing again and hailed the veteran keeper-batsman for making a special gesture.

