World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies, live updates: Classic on cards as WI opt to field first
Updates from the 10th group stage of the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
2.48 pm: West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen. Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies’ “Calypso cricket”, admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers. The two teams have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them.
“When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we’re seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket,” Langer said.
“Running and bowling fast. They’re not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls...
“Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes.”
2.43 pm: Warner and Finch will get first use of this (used) pitch today. A lot will depend on how they go.
2.41 pm:
Australia playing XI: (Unchanged) Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
2.36 pm: Aaron Finch says Australia wanted to bat first anyway. One change for WI with Darren Bravo making way for Evin Lewis, who is fit again. More firepower to that West Indies lineup. Australia unchanged from their win against Afghanistan.
2.32 pm: TOSS NEWS
Jason Holder wins the toss and WI will field first.
2.30 pm: Good news for Windies and fans...
“The beauty with both of those guys [Gayle and Russell] is they’ve played enough cricket. We just tend to trust them, take their word and then make a final determination on the team then,” said the captain.
“Chris was at practice for the last couple days, so he is all well and ready to go for me. Andre will be assessed in training, and we’re very, very hopeful that he’ll be fit.”
Trent Bridge will play host as Holder’s side and Australia renew a battle that goes right to the start of World Cup history with this game a repeat of the first final in 1975.
2.28 pm: “Even if its a used pitch, this is a belter. The ball will come on nicely to the bat. Good luck to the bowlers” An ominous pitch report from Michael Holding for the bowlers of both Australia and WI.
2.22 pm: Some reading on a thrilling game last night...
Kohli’s comments that “250 can be defended” were met with some derision on social media. But we have not had to wait till the later half of the tournament to see what pressure can do in a run-chase at the World Cup stage: Bangladesh almost lived up to the words of the Indian captain by coming close to defending 244 against New Zealand on Wednesday. Incidentally, on the same day, India were made to work for their win as well earlier by South Africa after posting 227/9. Who would have thought we will see a day in which none of the four innings at this World Cup would see scores of 250-plus.
READ MORE HERE.
2.18 pm: Before we go into today’s match... some major news coming in from the South Africa camp. Just more woes being added to what is turning into a sorry campaign.
South African great AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement in order to play in the ongoing World Cup, a request that was quickly rebuffed by the South African team management, according to an ESPNCricInfo report.
The offer to rejoin the South African team was made just 24 hours before the team for the World Cup was set to be announced. The former captain had communicated his desire to return to South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi.
2.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of what promises to be a fascinating encounter between two of the greatest countries in World Cup history: Five-time champions Australia vs two-time champions West Indies.
Sure, the modern day pedigree of these two teams are vastly different in ODIs but, given the more recent form of the two sides (with Australia not feeling invincible as they once did and West Indies playing some fantastic cricket with close to their full strength squad). this promises to be a cracker.
West Indies captain Jason Holder urged his side to be “as positive as we possibly can be” against Australia as he prepares for a potential World Cup classic.
Trent Bridge will play host to the match on Thursday as Holder’s side and a hungry-looking Australia renew a rivalry dating back to the start of the event in 1975.
West Indies came out on top against Australia in the first World Cup final in that year and won the next tournament, also in England, four years later. But since then Australia have won five titles to emerge as the undisputed kings of World Cup cricket.
Holder said he was ignoring the past to focus on maintaining the form that brought victory over Pakistan last Friday, with a tough test in store against an Australia side also on a high from victory over Afghanistan.
t’s always been a great rivalry between West Indies and Australia. I think everybody is expecting a really good contest,” he said at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. “We’re up for the challenge. I think they’re up for the challenge as well. I wouldn’t really get too deep into rivalries.”