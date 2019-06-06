Former South Africa Test captain AB de Villiers said he had “run out of gas” when he announced his retirement from international cricket. The 34-year-old played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20 matches for the Proteas.
Now, according to a report, had offered to come out of retirement in order to play in the ongoing World Cup. It was a proposal that was quickly rebuffed by the South African team management.
The offer to rejoin the South African team was made just 24 hours before the team for the World Cup was set to be announced. The former captain had communicated his desire to return to South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi.
CSA gave two clear reasons for their decisions but the news was tearing up Twitter up:
Here’s how AB de Villiers reacted:
Twitter reactions: