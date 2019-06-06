A major gaffe was spotted by the broadcasters during the ICC World Cup match between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday as Chris Gaffaney missed a no-ball from Mitchell Starc that would have saved Chris Gayle’s wicket.

Commentators spotted the major gaffe a couple of overs after Gayle’s dismissal in the fifth over of the West Indies innings. The ball before Gayle got out, Starc had bowled a massive no ball that was not spotted by umpire Gaffaney. Had that been called on time, Gayle should have had a free hit but was instead out leg before wicket off the fifth ball of the over.

Hotstar / Screengrab

Even before that incident, Gayle had used reviews off back-to-back deliveries in Starc’ previous over. He was given out twice (one caught behind when the ball hit the stump but the bails did not move, and the second a LBW where the ball was going well down the leg side).

After a cameo, Gayle was eventually out for 21 off 17 balls.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile hit 92, the highest score by a number eight batsman in World Cup history, as champions Australia staged a remarkable rally against the West Indies in Nottingham.

Australia were in dire straits at 38/4 following an aggressive start by the West Indies’ quicks. But they finished on 288 all out after former captain Steve Smith (73), who put on 102 for the seventh wicket with Coulter-Nile, began the repair job.