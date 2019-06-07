After a decision to reverse an LBW against West Indies captain Jason Holder at Trent Bridge on Thursday, Michael Holding was livid on air: “If they (umpires) are being intimidated, it means they are weak. Atrocious bit of umpiring by both.”
The former West Indies pacer was angry. He was very angry. He said “both” because neither of the umpires were having a good game, as four decisions against West Indies were reviewed, with three being overturned and the fourth just about being right.
The biggest error on the night came earlier in the Windies run-chase. On television, they had just shown a massive Mitchell Starc no-ball that was missed by the umpire. Chris Gayle was dismissed off the next ball... a ball that would have been a free hit if the no-ball had been spotted.
The errors continued through the game, which the West Indies lost by 15 runs. Given how Gayle was batting at that point, it might have made a huge difference in the game.
“I don’t know if I’ll be fined for saying it but I just think that the umpiring was a bit frustrating,” said all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite after the match. “Even when we were bowling we thought a few balls close to head height were called wides. And obviously three decisions in one over as far as I can remember being dodgy, it was frustrating and sent ripples through the dressing room.
One of the biggest names to call out the umpiring was West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard who is not part of the World Cup squad.
Either which way, Twitter wasn’t too pleased with the way things turned out:
Fair to say, the ICC is going to have to address this issue head on. And fast.