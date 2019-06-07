During India’s opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, MS Dhoni’s gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in on them.

The former India captain was sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the game. The gesture was well appreciated by many of his fans.

However, on Thursday, the International Cricket Council requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to have the badge removed, saying it is against the regulations.

“It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager said.

Furlong further added that Dhoni, who is a honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, would face no sanction since this was the first time he breached the regulations.

“For the first breach... no, just a request to remove,” she added.

While Dhoni’s gloves did get a lot of traction, many fans were split over ICC’s decision to have the sign removed. India’s next game is against Australia on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)