It’s not the big hundreds but pulling off chases for his team that gives more joy to Rohit Sharma, who says he is now experienced enough to do it consistently for India.

The same batting approach was on display in India’s tricky yet successful chase against South Africa in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Skipper Virat Kohli had rated his unbeaten 122-run knock as his best “ODI innings”.

So is it the vice-captaincy that has brought about this change? “I think I have played more than 200-odd games now. If I don’t do it now, then when,” said the Indian vice-captain on the eve of India’s highly-anticipated match against Australia on Sunday.

The experience of 207 matches is now paying off, he feels. “Experience teaches you a lot of things. That is something that has come into my game of late. Because you start the innings for your team, you want to make sure that you finish off the innings, as well. That gives you immense pleasure.

“And when I did that in the first game, the satisfaction you get finishing the job is something else, rather than scoring a hundred and not finishing off the game,” said the man, who now has 23 ODI hundreds to his name.

“The past is past. What’s gone before means nothing, it’s just about being better on the day, nothing else. I will not look back, it gives you confidence but it’s just about tomorrow, not the history. Self-belief has played a big part in these past five or six years, I know I can get the job done for the team.”

Did anyone say serving some short stuff? 🤔🤔🤨 #TeamIndia

Will we see some lethal ones against 🇦🇺🇦🇺 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ERyTMrbK02 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2019

Talk about being in that ‘elite ‘list’ which reads Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the top three century makers in ODIs and Rohit says he will happily accept milestones but contributing in team’s win will always be his main mission.

“Personally, I don’t look into all of that. The journey will continue, and those milestones (will come). I just want to make sure that as many games as I play, I make my team win in as many games as possible. That’s the sole and whole job of me as a batsman. Yeah, along the way, you get rewards. I will take it any day.”

When he started opening consistently from the 2013 Champions Trophy (having opened against England in an ODI in Ranchi earlier that year), it was a challenge but clear understanding of his own game helped him achieve what he has got today.

“I have come a long way since then and it’s through the hard work and understanding that I can deliver as a batsman and that is what I have focused on.”

Playing as per the demands of conditions in a particular country is something that the 2013 Champions Trophy taught him.

“How you can play and how you can’t play, in India, in Australia, in England, South Africa, New Zealand, whichever place you go to, that is something that I’ve understood. How you need to bat on certain given conditions and realizing the fact that also how important it is for one of your top orders to bat all the way through. So those are the things I’ve calculated and I’ve brought into my game, which has probably given me success,” he said.

But once erstwhile skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni believed in his abilities, it was for the player to have that self belief and Rohit had that aplenty. “Self-belief is something that I guess has played a crucial part in this five to six years, because if I wouldn’t have believed that I can open and do well, I probably wouldn’t have been doing it so successfully.”

‘Good rivalry with Australia’

India have won just five of their 15 ODI matches at The Oval – another stat Sharma swats aside with the disdain he treated South Africa’s bowlers – while he insists the recent defeat to Australia should not be overplayed either.

“We’ve got a good rivalry, we played some really good cricket there and they played really well in India. We just need to focus on the basics and then everything will follow,” he added.

“I was happy with my performance against South Africa, I had to curb my natural instincts and play to the conditions and that gives me immense satisfaction. It wasn’t my best innings but it was one of my best innings.”

Australia struggled against a rejuvenated West Indian pace attack at Trent Bridge, fighting back from 38/4, so probably won’t be too pleased to see Jasprit Bumrah fired up at full speed with the new ball in hand.

But Sharma warns he doesn’t expect them to make the same mistake twice. “If the batsmen is finding it uncomfortable we will welcome him with some short stuff but these guys play bouncers all the time growing up in Australia,” he added.

“Even the best batsmen will find it difficult against short-pitched bowling and we’ve definitely got the attack to do that. However, we shouldn’t get carried away, we need to read the conditions and keep their batsmen guessing.”

