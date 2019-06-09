England returned to winning ways after recording a crushing victory over Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff in the 2019 World Cup league phase game.

Put in to bat by Mashrafe Mortaza, England after negotiating the early over began the onslaught. Jason Roy along with Johhny Bairstow led the charge as the opening stand deflated the Bangladeshi spirits.

Building on the platform, the likes of Jos Buttler took after Roy was dismissed for 153 and helped England post a mammoth 386.

Bangladesh were never really in the chase as the focus quickly shifted to damage limitation. Shakib Al Hasan scored an impressive century but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bangladesh from slumping to a 1-6-run defeat.