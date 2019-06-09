Rahul Dravid has been given a new role at the National Cricket Academy. The former India captain has been put in charge of the academy in Bengaluru and will oversee the next crop of cricketers, Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The formal announcement of his appointment will be made next week after the Committee of Administrators meeting.

Dravid’s new role, likely to be ‘head of cricket, will include keeping a tab on the progress of the India ‘A’ and the under-19 teams, designing a development programme for junior squads and the women’s team, appointment of coaches for the NCA and zonal cricket academies and overseeing the injury management of contracted players.

With the new role, Dravid will no longer coach the U-19 and India A teams. Paras Mhambrey and former wicket-keeper Abhay Sharma will be in charge of those teams now and will report to Dravid, the report said.

The first assignment for Mhambrey will be the India U-19 team tour of England while Sharma will take the A team to West Indies. Dravid will travel to both England and West Indies in July for a limited number of days while the teams are on tour.