Reposing immense faith in his teammates, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib says they need just one good win to bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

Naib’s side have now lost three matches in a row but the 28-year-old points out that the defeats were not one-sided matches.

Afghanistan, who lost their first two matches against Australia and Sri Lanka, collapsed to 172 against New Zealand on Saturday despite openers Noor Ali Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai setting a good platform with a 66-run opening stand.

“If you’re losing matches, it can be difficult in the dressing room but I know my team-mates. We’re not losing one-sided matches. We just need one good match,” Naib was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

“I know how my boys are playing – we’ve played some good cricket over the last year, so we’ll try our best again,” he added.

In the two matches Afghanistan batted first, they were bowled out in 38.2 and 41.1 overs, while they failed to chase down 187 against Sri Lanka. However Naib put up a brave face.

“Teams don’t go easy for Afghanistan. It’s very hard. We did well at the start of the innings, then collapsed in the middle. Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan did well.

“We have played three games and we’re trying to put our best on the ground. Every player is trying to do his best but it’s tough cricket, tough teams. You don’t get many chances. Morale is still high for us. We just need one good match and hopefully we can do that,” Naib said.

Against New Zealand, nine of the 10 wickets were out caught, and Naib knows his team must be more disciplined with the bat and play full 50 overs.

“Our shot selection wasn’t good. The wicket was really good for the seamers and there were some rain showers, so the ball was kicking. But we threw away some wickets with some bad shots. If we played our 50 overs, maybe the score would have been better,” he rued.

‘Rashid will be back’

Naib is expecting his main strike bowler Rashid Khan to be fit for the side’s next World Cup game against South Africa on June 15, following a blow to his head while batting against New Zealand.

Star spinner Rashid did not come out to bowl after being hit on the head by a sharp Ferguson bouncer in the first innings.

Rashid underwent a concussion test and thereafter it was decided that he would not take the field for the remainder of the game. However, Naib is not too worried over Rashid’s fitness as Afghanistan’s next game is a week away, giving him plenty of time to recover.

“He’s feeling now better. The doctor said don’t go to the field but now he’s feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He’s fine now,” Naib said after the seven-wicket loss to New Zealand.

“I asked the physio if he needed rest, some headache. We have a rest of one week for the other game. So now he’s feeling well. So he should go to hospital and check for some tests. He’s well. Afghani people is strong. So it’s just a small thing,” he added.