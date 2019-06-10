India registered only their fourth win in World Cups against Australia after downing the reigning champions by 36 runs on Sunday at The Oval. Unlike recent editions, Virat Kohli and Co outclassed Australia in all departments.

A slew of records were broken along the way. Shikhar Dhawan continues to take centrestage in International Cricket Council events. After missing out against South Africa, the left-handed opener found every pocket of The Oval, cutting, pulling and driving with authority. Australia were in good run of form coming into this game, and the Men in Blue halted them in their tracks.

Despite not getting a century, Rohit Sharma continues to make a habit of getting to milestones and he now has over 2000 One-day International runs against the Australians. Here is an overview of all the statistics you need to know from India’s second consecutive win in the 2019 edition.

Shikhar Dhawan loves playing in England. Today he completes 1000 runs in ODIs in UK in just 19 innings breaking Viv Richards record who reached 1000 on this land in 21 innings. #IndvAus #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019

History at the Oval. The top 5 of both teams have all reached 25 - the first time this has happened in ODIs, in 4155 matches. https://t.co/bhXhdSRiiS #CWC19 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 9, 2019

With both teams comfortably crossing over 300 runs, it is no secret that the batsmen had a feast, especially the top order.

Winning streaks of Australia ended by India today:



- 8 consecutive wins in the World Cup (2nd best for AUS)

- 10 consecutive wins in ODI cricket (Best for AUS since 2011)

- 19 consecutive wins in CWC chases (Best for any team)#CWC19 #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 9, 2019

2000-plus runs in ODIs v Australia:



Sachin Tendulkar

Desmond Haynes

Viv Richards

Rohit Sharma*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 9, 2019

As mentioned earlier, Rohit Sharma joined an elite group of cricketers. He continues to be imperious while facing off against the Aussies. And he took only 37 innings to get to the 2000-run mark, the fastest to do so.

Fewest innings to 2000 ODI runs vs a particular team:

37 ROHIT SHARMA v Aus

40 Sachin Tendulkar v Aus

44 Viv Richards v Aus

44 Virat Kohli v SL

45 MS Dhoni v SL#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019

Rohit - Shikhar pair is now the most successful opening pair against Australia in the ODIs, going past West Indies pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes' tally of 1152 runs - in seven fewer innings!#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019

6 - Nathan Coulter-Nile has dismissed Rohit Sharma for the 4th time in ODI cricket, his most regular victim. Breakthrough. #cwc19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Jivk1lizrV — OptaJason (@OptaJason) June 9, 2019

Nathan Coulter-Nile had a forgettable outing after steering his side to a win against West Indies. The pacer, however, continues to be a thorn in Rohit Sharma’s flesh.

50 - @imVkohli has recorded his 50th 50 in ODI cricket and his 91st score of 50+, since his debut in August 2008 no other player has more than 66 such scores (@KumarSanga2). Marvel. #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/oKcKaMgDYR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 9, 2019

India captain Kohli continues to reach new landmarks. He registered his 50th ODI fifty on Sunday. Kohli has 41 hundreds to his name in the format.

1st-wicket aggregate partnership runs in all ODIs:

6610 SGanguly, STendulkar (49.33)

5372 AGilchrist, MHayden (48.40)

5150 GGreenidge, DHaynes (52.55)

4681 SDhawan, RSharma (45.89)

4039 HAmla, QdeKock (47.52) — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) June 9, 2019

This is the first instance of a team batting first scoring 300 against Australia in a World Cup match. This shows how dominant a force Australia have been over the years in World Cups. Previously only once Australia have conceded more than 300 ( v SL -2015). #WC2019 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) June 9, 2019

India bucked a trend after scoring over 300 against Australia. They comfortably crossed it, scoring 352. With flat wickets on offer in England, there should be more such scores.

Reminder: India have lost just 2 out of 18 games in three World Cups this decade - a group match vs South Africa in Nagpur and a semi-final vs Australia in Sydney. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019

The last 4 World Cups in which India and Australia have met, the winner among them went on to lift the trophy - 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015.



Can we see it repeat again this time in 2019? https://t.co/oQu0kGIzIJ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 9, 2019

A statistic that might interest Indian fans: The winner of this fixture in the last four editions went on to win the World Cup. In 1983 and ‘87, India and Australia won a match each. India, agonisingly, ended up on the losing side in 1992.

India's wins vs Aus in WC

1983, Chelmsford: 118 runs

1987, Delhi: 56 runs

2011, Ahmedabad: Five wkts

2019, Oval: 36 runs



In two of those World Cups, India went on to lift the title.#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia #CmonAussie — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 9, 2019

The 74 runs conceded by Mitchell Starc in today's game are the most by an Australian in a World Cup game.



Previous: 72 runs by Ashley Mallett vs Sri Lanka in 1975 (12-0-72-1) #CWC19 #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 9, 2019

Mitchell Starc was strangely off-colour in the game. He now has the most expensive figures for an Australian in a World Cup match.

Dismissing Maxwell most times in ODIs:



4 - Moeen Ali

4 - Dale Steyn

4 - Morne Morkel

4 - Yuzvendra Chahal*#INDvsAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 9, 2019

Alex Carey 50 in 25 balls, the 2nd quickest individual fifty by an Aussie #CWC.

Glenn Maxwell in 21 balls vs Afghanistan at Perth in 2015 is still the fastest!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 9, 2019

It was India that ended Australia’s run of 16 consecutive Test wins in 2001.

It was India that ended Australia’s run of 16 consecutive Test wins in 2008.

It is India to have ended Australia’s run of 19 consecutive successful chases in World Cup.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019

Australia have always had a happy time chasing targets. Indian bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, brought them crashing back to earth.

Steve Smith has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of his last eight World Cup innings.#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 9, 2019

Ban? Boos from the crowd? Scoreboard pressure? It doesn’t matter for Steve Smith, who has fifty-plus scores in the last seven of his eight World Cup innings.

The two slowest 50s of David Warner's ODI career have come in this World Cup - off 77 balls vs India today and 74 balls vs Afghanistan. #IndvAus #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019