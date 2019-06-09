Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India reach 352/5 in a key World Cup clash against Australia at the Oval on Sunday.
Dhawan led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted – a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the sunny conditions in south London.
The left-handed Dhawan put on 127 runs with opening partner Rohit Sharma as India reached 190 for one in 33 overs.
Following Sharma’s dismissal for 57, Dhawan stood firm at the other end, however, to convert just his second fifty-plus score in 10 innings into a hundred with a single of Marcus Stoinis.
He acknowledged his century – his 17th at this level – by taking off his helmet and waving his bat to huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to his sparkling 117: