Death, taxes, Rafael Nadal winning French Open.

You have heard that one before, right? Many times, maybe half a dozen.

But this is perhaps one of the few routine phrases to describe a phenomenal achievement that has been made almost routine by Nadal.

On Sunday, he won his 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem. The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times and is now just only two behind Roger Federer in the list of all-time Grand Slam winners. The world No 2 also took his Paris record to an astonishing 93 wins and just two losses having previously won the title in 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017 and 2018.

Like many fans watching, the sporting community on Twitter was also astounded by sheer dominance on clay. Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt struggles to comprehend it while fifteen-time golf Major winner Tiger Woods, Nadal’s favourite sportsperson, was in awe of him as well.

Here’s a look at the best of Twitter after Nadal’s record-extending win.

Merci @rolandgarros for this amazing experience. 12!! Still can't believe it pic.twitter.com/iNj8Me4iRJ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2019

Love from the tennis community

Simply magnificent @RafaelNadal Winning a grand slam isn’t easy. Winning 12 French titles is beyond belief. Congratulations King of Clay! #RG19 pic.twitter.com/dixVVDRIh4 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 9, 2019

@RafaelNadal on clay = cheat code!!! 🙌🙌🙌 — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 9, 2019

I see it but I don’t believe it... someone can win 12 @rolandgarros singles titles. @RafaelNadal what a performance! #TheKingOfClay — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) June 9, 2019

12th RG titles is absolutely unreal! Very proud to see Domi standing next to this legend of our sport!Your turn is coming soon..❤️@ThiemDomi — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 9, 2019

Hard to even wrap my head around your 93-2 record at @rolandgarros. What an incredible accomplishment to win your 12th title, congratulations @RafaelNadal! 👏🙌☝️✌️ — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 9, 2019

After a dozen roland garros titles, Tournament finals should be on a Saturday and winner to play Rafa on Sunday 😉😊 https://t.co/Rm3332GIFa — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) June 9, 2019

A sporting legend

💪 H1️⃣2️⃣TORY 🎾



🏆 2005

🏆 2006

🏆 2007

🏆 2008

🏆 2010

🏆 2011

🏆 2012

🏆 2013

🏆 2014

🏆 2017

🏆 2018

🏆 2019



1️⃣2️⃣ @rolandgarros crowns for 👑 of Clay @RafaelNadal 🇪🇸



He's 93-2 in Paris 😳



Nobody in history of tennis has won 12 majors at same tournament 😱



VAMOS 💪#RG19 pic.twitter.com/d96a3fTJdk — Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 9, 2019

The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth. Congrats @RafaelNadal on #12! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 9, 2019

🇫🇷🏆🎾 Our honorary club member @RafaelNadal continues to make history and is now a 12-time champion at @rolandgarros! Congratulations, Rafa! You're the best!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8n2GnokYzN — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 9, 2019

Rafael Nadal can give one French Open trophy each to Frank Sedgman, Ashley Cooper, Arthur Ashe, Pete Sampras, John Newcombe, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg and complete the Career Grand Slams of each one of them and still have 4 French open trophies with him!! — Murphy (@radiowalakid) June 9, 2019

Something to laugh about

these guys were ballkids the first time Nadal won the French Open pic.twitter.com/sz43WKtPSf — Tennis Tweets (@tennistweetscom) June 9, 2019