Death, taxes, Rafael Nadal winning French Open.
You have heard that one before, right? Many times, maybe half a dozen.
But this is perhaps one of the few routine phrases to describe a phenomenal achievement that has been made almost routine by Nadal.
On Sunday, he won his 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem. The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times and is now just only two behind Roger Federer in the list of all-time Grand Slam winners. The world No 2 also took his Paris record to an astonishing 93 wins and just two losses having previously won the title in 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017 and 2018.
Like many fans watching, the sporting community on Twitter was also astounded by sheer dominance on clay. Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt struggles to comprehend it while fifteen-time golf Major winner Tiger Woods, Nadal’s favourite sportsperson, was in awe of him as well.
Here’s a look at the best of Twitter after Nadal’s record-extending win.