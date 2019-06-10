Yuvraj Singh brought down the curtains on his illustrious career as he announced his retirement from international cricket at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

In a decorated career spanning 19 years, the 37-year-old starred for India in two senior World Cup-winning campaigns – the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup. He had also won the Under-19 World Cup for India.

After making his debut at 18 years of age during the 2000 ICC KnockOut tournament in Kenya under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj went on emerge as an integral player in the ODI set up.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success.

He was adjudged Player of the Tournament during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and when he struggled with form and injuries later on, he roared back by helping India win a historic ODI World Cup at home where he was the Player of the Series as well.

Yuvraj last featured for India during 2017 and had earlier saw the ongoing 2019 World Cup as the perfect way to end his career. But his opportunity never arrived. Earlier in May, the 37-year-old won the Indian Premier League title with Mumbai Indians.

Twitterati paid tribute in style to the all-rounder on his inspiring career:

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

JUST IN: Yuvraj Singh, Player of the Tournament at #CWC11, has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/fqzEO1CnpH — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2019

The man who starred in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup victories, @YUVSTRONG12 announces his retirement from International cricket.



What's your favourite #YuvrajSingh moment in international cricket? pic.twitter.com/7Bw5LnwOFG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

Thanks for the entertainment @YUVSTRONG12, well played! Wish you all the best in your retired life https://t.co/X0YGeYcpaF — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Made into team India at the young age of 19



Became the top performer in 2007 T20 WC



Hit 6 Sixes in a over



Fastest 50 in T20I



Became the Man of the tournament in 2011 WC



Fought cancer & defeated it



Came back stronger.



A fighter , a legend ! 👏#YuvrajSingh — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 10, 2019

What an innings Yuvi ❤️ India will forever remember this 😍 #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/aax8Zm6Qmy — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 10, 2019

I started watching cricket because of yuvraj singh. That Hero Honda's bat....those sixes...catches...direct hits... Suddenly all became memories. We always miss THE NO.12 always.😭😭❤️❤️@YUVSTRONG12#yuvrajsingh pic.twitter.com/hAVvRmsFDA — Ankit R. (@ankit_rr) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh holds the distinction of being the only player to:



- Win the World Cup, T20 World Cup and U19 CWC

- To score 50+ in knockouts of all three World Cups.#ThankYouYuvraj — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s greatest ODI cricketers of all time, announces his international retirement!



It’s been a pleasure watching you take the field all these years, Yuvi! Thank you for the countless memories 👏👏#YuvrajSingh #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals @YUVSTRONG12 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 10, 2019

1996: Player of the Series in U-15wc

2000: Player of the Series in U-19wc

2007: Player of the Series in t-20wc

2011: Player of the Series in WC#YuvrajSingh is the only player to play in all ICC world cup & won all of them. pic.twitter.com/wh1MwRpgMx — Chaitanya Shinde (@CVShinde07) June 10, 2019

We are very lucky generation which saw you playing like king.

No words to define you,

Just love you.

#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/2Fhu4NxFzW — Pappu Investor (@PappuYa56381635) June 10, 2019