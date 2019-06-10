Yuvraj Singh brought down the curtains on his illustrious career as he announced his retirement from international cricket at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.
In a decorated career spanning 19 years, the 37-year-old starred for India in two senior World Cup-winning campaigns – the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup. He had also won the Under-19 World Cup for India.
After making his debut at 18 years of age during the 2000 ICC KnockOut tournament in Kenya under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj went on emerge as an integral player in the ODI set up.
Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success.
He was adjudged Player of the Tournament during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and when he struggled with form and injuries later on, he roared back by helping India win a historic ODI World Cup at home where he was the Player of the Series as well.
Yuvraj last featured for India during 2017 and had earlier saw the ongoing 2019 World Cup as the perfect way to end his career. But his opportunity never arrived. Earlier in May, the 37-year-old won the Indian Premier League title with Mumbai Indians.
Twitterati paid tribute in style to the all-rounder on his inspiring career: