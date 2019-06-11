India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday predicted that Virat Kohli-led team would dominate the ongoing World Cup like Australia did in 2003 and 2007.

India have registered impressive wins in both their World Cup matches so far, against South Africa and Australia. “India will go on to dominate this World Cup like Australia did in 2003 and 2007,” Ashwin said after launching his own foundation in Chennai.

Ashwin had words of praise for spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom played a part in India’s wins. “Chahal and Kuldeep have been doing well for a while now. Chahal has performed well in the World Cup also,” he said.

On off-spinners not being preferred in the playing XI these days, Ashwin was confident that the fortunes will change for the finger spinners. “Off spin is not seen much these days. The commodity in the game has changed. A lot of cricketers are right-handers and requirement of left-arm spinners are a lot more. But I think what goes around, comes around.

“Requirement of off-spinner in shortest format has become lesser but if you look at the IPL this year, it was Harbhajan Singh and myself [who did well]. I did not necessarily bowl off-spin, it is perception and it will change, if you give can yourself a chance,” he said.

The 32-year-old said that he will be leaving for England on June 23 to play for English county side Nottinghamshire during the second half of the season. He had turned out for Worcestershire last time.

“I will be leaving for England on June 23 to play for Nottinghamshire. Let us see how it goes.”