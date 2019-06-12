While the action on the field during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England has been top-class, rain is turning out to be a spoilsport at the marquee 50-over tournament.

Tuesday’s match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled. It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka’s group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire’s headquarters on Friday another no-result washout that did not witness a single delivery.

Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday’s match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton. No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.

The lack of cricket has left fans frustrated, with many wondering why the International Cricket Council didn’t do a better job in scheduling the mega event.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Rain Cricket - World Cup matches in England pic.twitter.com/ReiuBe2pNN — Venkateswar Goud (@venkateswar2634) June 11, 2019

World Cup 2019



1st Semi Final:

Showers vs Light Rain



2nd Semi Final:

Clouds vs Heavy Rain



Final:

Light Rain vs Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain won by 62 millimeters

Man of the match: Thunderstorm

Man of the Tournament: Drizzling

Most Wickets: Clouds

Most Runs: Showers#BANvSL — Syed (@Syed63309126) June 11, 2019

Yesterday, Southampton, SA vs WI - Washout.

Today, Bristol, BAN vs SL - Probably washed out.

Tomorrow, Taunton, AUS vs PAK - 50% chance of rain.

Thursday, Nottingham, IND vs NZ - 80% chance of rain.

Nonsense World Cup. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 11, 2019

Can't wait for the other half of the World Cup to be washed out by rain 'cause of the stupidest selection of venues despite knowing the weather conditions.😑 — Mαryαm (@MaryamSheikh__) June 11, 2019

Rain will win more games than most of the teams this World Cup! Already 3 washed out. #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 11, 2019