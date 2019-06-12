While the action on the field during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England has been top-class, rain is turning out to be a spoilsport at the marquee 50-over tournament.
Tuesday’s match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled. It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka’s group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire’s headquarters on Friday another no-result washout that did not witness a single delivery.
Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday’s match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton. No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.
The lack of cricket has left fans frustrated, with many wondering why the International Cricket Council didn’t do a better job in scheduling the mega event.
