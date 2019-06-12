World Cup 2019, Australia vs Pakistan live: Sarfaraz wins toss and elects to bowl first
Live updates from the match between defending champions and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s mercurial side.
Live updates
2.40 pm: According to the pitch report by Michael Clarke and Rameez Raja, “It is very cold and overcast, but no signs of rain yet. It looks like a good surface with a nice grass covering but quite dry under the surface. Extra pace and bounce for the pacers, and once you get in as a batsman, you’re in for a high-scoring game.”
2.38 pm: And here are the playing XIs...
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez(w/c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
2.34 pm: Australia are going without a spinner today. Kane Richardson comes into the squad for Adam Zampa and Shaun Marsh for the injured Marcus Stoinis.
2.32 pm: Sarfaraz has won the toss and Pakistan will bowl first in overcast conditions.
2.26 pm: Mohammad Amir will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion at Taunton. The group fixture at southwest county Somerset’s headquarters sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class cricket in England three years ago.
Amir was the rising star of world cricket when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord’s Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner Mohamed Asif were caught bowling no-balls on the orders of then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as part of a newspaper sting operation. The trio all received five-year bans from cricket and jail terms. Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at Taunton. All three wickets – including that of former England opener Marcus Trescothick – owed much to late swing.
Will Amir make his mark again today with seemingly helpful conditions?
2.15 pm: First things first, the weather forecast in Taunton. Whisper it, but it is mostly good news. Very little rain forecast. We should get a full game, it looks like.
2.11 pm: Some India news to start with. The Men in Blue are set to bring in Rishabh Pant to England as cover for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. Read more here.
2.05 pm: Hello all, where ever you are watching the World Cup match today (or following online), we hope you are praying to the cricket gods (or rain gods) that we will get a full match. Is that too much to ask after two days of washed out matches on the trot? We think not.
Speaking of rain, Australia captain Aaron Finch hopes the holders don’t become the latest World Cup team to be derailed by bad weather.
Heavy rain has forced two no-results in the World Cup so far and Finch has been anxiously eyeing the forecast to see if Australia could be the next victims when they face Pakistan at Taunton on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka was washed out on Friday before the clash between South Africa and the West Indies was abandoned after less than eight overs play on Monday.
There is rain predicted in the Taunton area on Wednesday and Finch conceded luck with the weather could play a role in who makes the semi-finals from the 10-team group stage.
“I think it (weather) might play a huge part in the next few days,” Finch told reporters on Tuesday. “Next week it starts fine and looks good across the country for the remainder of the tournament.
“So it’s important that you get early wins on the board because you don’t want to be on the wrong end of a couple of washouts that might leave you just outside that top four.”
Australia failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England following their rained-off matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh before they lost to England on D/L method.
If the match does get underway, Finch expects unpredictable Pakistan to provide a stern test.
They lost to the West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match, but shocked tournament favourites England with a fine performance.