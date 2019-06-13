Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant underwent surgery Wednesday for a ruptured right Achilles tendon, confirming the injury and the operation in an Instagram posting.

Durant, averaging 34.2 points a game in the playoffs, suffered the injury in Monday’s fifth game of the NBA Finals, which the Warriors won 106-105 to pull within 3-2 of Toronto in the best-of-seven series.

It was Durant’s first game back after missing a month with a right calf strain, the 2017 and 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player having missed nine playoffs games in the span.

“What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY,” Durant posted.

“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.”

The news came just minutes after the Warriors finished a workout on the eve of hosting game six of the NBA Finals, hoping to win to force a seventh game Sunday in Toronto as they seek a third consecutive NBA title and fourth in five seasons.

“Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK,” Durant posted. “Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.

“It’s just the way things go in this game and I’m proud I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W.

“It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper.

“I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with Dub Nation while they do it.”