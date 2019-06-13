David Warner smacked his first international century since completing his ball-tampering ban, as Australia bounced back from the defeat to India with a 41-run win against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.

Pakistan once again played some sloppy cricket, dropping three catches amid other misfields that made the difference in the end.

Pakistan could have derailed Australia at the start, after Sarfaraz won the toss and opted to field first.

But first slip Asif Ali dropped Aaron Finch off paceman Wahab Riaz when the Australian skipper was on 26 with the total at 67.

Finch (82) and David Warner (107) took the opening stand to 146 before Mohammad Amir turned the match on its head with a career best 5-30 as Australia were bowled out for 307 in 49 overs.

Pakistan, after a middle-order collapse that saw them lose three wickets for 11 runs in 15 balls, slumped to 145-5 in no time. Although Ahmed and Wahab Raiz revived the innings with a crucial 64-run stand in the middle, the Aussies dismissed them 266 in 45.4 overs.

The defeat left Pakistan with three points from four games, with two defeats, one win – a surprise success over tournament hosts and favourites England – and a no-result.

Here is how Twitter reacted to their performance:

Most cricket teams might be Jekyll and Hyde on different days in the same tournament. Pakistan probably the only team whose form oscillates from hour to hour, brilliant one moment, catastrophic the next! Best game of World Cup so far..now for the big one on Sunday! #PAKvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 12, 2019

Instead of a long tweet about my opinion of Sarfaraz and Pakistan I will just say this... #CWC19 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/jQm8DajwGv — Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) June 12, 2019

Pakistan provide excitement out of nowhere. Were looking down and out at 160/6, Hasan and Wahab with Sarfaraz made a match out of it. But credit to Australia for holding on to their nerve and winning the game. #PAKvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 12, 2019

Pic 1 : Cup Everyone is playing for.



Vs.



Pic 2 : Cup Pakistan is playing for #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/S9fmzasAvf — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 12, 2019

Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz



I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia 🇦🇺 #CWC19 #AusvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

Look behind me,

If “Pakistan haar gaya” had a face 😂😂#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ysyODB2MDE — Iram Farhan 👑 (@IramFarhanPK) June 12, 2019

No other team except Pakistan can perform at its best and worst on the same day! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 12, 2019

Koi baat nahi boys acha lari team. Pakistan will

Comeback stronger.

Good Luck for the big match against India #WeHaveWeWill #PakistanZindabad — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) June 12, 2019

*After wash-out against Sri Lanka*

"Every team is scared about Pakistan" ~ Sarfaraz

*After #AUSvPAK *

Sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/VqC4MvUxf2 — Cricketer's Tweet (@cricketertweet) June 13, 2019

The story of Pakistan cricket in one innings:



First 33 overs - Australia 218/2

Last 16 overs - Australia 89/8#AUSvPAK #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 12, 2019

One Pakistan team turned up against the West Indies, a completely different looking side against England. Today, both have made an appearance in the same innings against Australia! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 12, 2019

(with AFP inputs)