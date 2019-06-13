David Warner smacked his first international century since completing his ball-tampering ban, as Australia bounced back from the defeat to India with a 41-run win against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.
Pakistan once again played some sloppy cricket, dropping three catches amid other misfields that made the difference in the end.
Pakistan could have derailed Australia at the start, after Sarfaraz won the toss and opted to field first.
But first slip Asif Ali dropped Aaron Finch off paceman Wahab Riaz when the Australian skipper was on 26 with the total at 67.
Finch (82) and David Warner (107) took the opening stand to 146 before Mohammad Amir turned the match on its head with a career best 5-30 as Australia were bowled out for 307 in 49 overs.
Pakistan, after a middle-order collapse that saw them lose three wickets for 11 runs in 15 balls, slumped to 145-5 in no time. Although Ahmed and Wahab Raiz revived the innings with a crucial 64-run stand in the middle, the Aussies dismissed them 266 in 45.4 overs.
The defeat left Pakistan with three points from four games, with two defeats, one win – a surprise success over tournament hosts and favourites England – and a no-result.
Here is how Twitter reacted to their performance:
(with AFP inputs)