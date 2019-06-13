Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in a roller-coaster encounter at Taunton on Wednesday to move level with New Zealand who play India on Thursday at the top of the table.

Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner gave the Australian batsman a platform to post a huge total after an explosive opening stand where Finch was the aggressor as Warner played an anchor role.

Warner shifted gears after Finch’s departure to post a hard-fought century, but a late collapse triggered by Pakistan’s star pacer Mohammad Amir who bagged career-best figures of 5/30.

Australia were bowled out for 308 giving Pakistan hope which was quickly snuffed out by Pat Cummins who sent both the openers back in the hut early.

But a partnership between Imam ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez brought Pakistan right back in the contest.

However it was Pakistan’s turn to collapse as they lost three wickets in just fifteen deliveries to swing the pendulum back in Australia’s favour.

Cameos by Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz gave Pakistan hope again but Mitchell Starc cleaned up the remainder of the tail to seal the victory for Australia.

Watch the highlights of the game here: