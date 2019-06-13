Real Madrid continued their summer spending spree on Wednesday by completing the signing of left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon.

Mendy has signed a six-year contract with Madrid, who have now added four new players for next season following the arrivals of Eder Militao, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Hazard was the most expensive of the quartet, joining in a deal that could reach up to 145 million euros, while Militao and Jovic each cost around 50 and 65 million euros respectively.

The fee for Mendy was reportedly set at around 50 million euros, which would mean Madrid’s summer spending is already worth around 300 million euros in total.

“Real Madrid and Lyon have agreed the transfer of Ferland Mendy,” an official club statement read.

“The player will be contracted to Real Madrid for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.” Mendy will be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, June 19, and the 24-year-old may have to compete with the experienced Marcelo and talented Sergio Reguilon for a starting place at left-back.

Whether his arrival impacts the future of either Marcelo, who has just endured a torrid season and been linked with Juventus, or Reguilon, remains to be seen.

Mendy enjoyed an impressive campaign last year, playing 30 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon and helping the French side reach the Champions League round of 16. He also was handed his first call-up to the France squad in November.

“He has enjoyed a meteoric progression,” said France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday.

“Two years ago he was in Ligue 2 and now he will play for Real Madrid.” Mendy came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain but an arthritic hip threatened to cut short his career. Instead, he moved to Le Havre before joining Lyon for just 5 million euros in 2017.

Confirmation of Mendy’s arrival came hours after Jovic was unveiled to his new fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jovic kissed the badge and applauded around 4,500 supporters that turned out to welcome him. Hazard will also be presented at the stadium on Thursday.