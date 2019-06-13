Quiet and unassuming, Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei retired on Thursday after a 19-year career with a plot like a soap opera, including a doping ban and a frightening brush with cancer.

“My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years,” Lee, 36, told a news conference.

Lee rose to become a modern badminton great, beloved by his fans despite his tantalising failures to bring home the biggest trophies of all.

Lee’s decision to walk away at the age of 36 robs badminton of one of its biggest draws and ends his rivalry with China’s Lin Dan, his nemesis in four world and Olympic finals.

Lee, who spent 348 weeks as world number one and once held the record for the fastest smash, retired after failing to regain full fitness following his successful treatment for nose cancer last year.

Lin posted to his four million followers on China’s Twitter-like Weibo: “I will be alone on the (badminton) court and no one will accompany me.”

He also posted a link to a Chinese ballad called “Friends Don’t Cry”.

“Lin Dan and myself are rivals in the court but outside the court, we are close friends,” Lee said when asked about their rivalry.

“I hope Lin Dan will play in the Tokyo Olympics. But he faces challenges from younger players.”

The badminton community was full of praise for the retiring legend:

You have inspired everyone who loves badminton, you will always be a hero for all of us! 🙏🏸



Thank you for all these years @LeeChongWei ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RCpTjJlG11 — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) June 13, 2019

Really loved ur performances for many years @LeeChongWei .. ur great badminton legend and it’s very sad to know that ur retiring ... I wish u the best for future and pls take care of ur health ... 😔🙏🏸 pic.twitter.com/vH92YJ0Urh — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 13, 2019

My best wishes to you for everything ahead, @LeeChongWei.

You’ve always been a tough opponent and an incredible person! pic.twitter.com/PsO0F00tAd — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 13, 2019

Happy retirement @LeeChongWei ! Definitely one of the best for more than a decade. Age is just a number for this guy 🤷‍♂️🙏 #incrediblesportsperson pic.twitter.com/79KouOwZrP — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 13, 2019

I wish u a happy retirement @LeeChongWei, what u have done for our sport cannot be described and your friendly face will be missed at tournaments. All the best in the future, u have done ur service, now it’s time to enjoy life😜🚀🕺🏻🍾🇲🇾 — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) June 13, 2019

Goodbye @LeeChongWei, you will be missed on Court!



India 🇮🇳has witnessed the best of you and we thank you for the memories.We pray for your good health and wish you all the best for your future endeavours.

Pic Credit: @bwfmedia #BestofBadminton #India #LeeChongWei #badminton pic.twitter.com/B9gRlsccjj — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 13, 2019

And this becomes @LeeChongWei 's last appearance on tournament podium. What a moment in Malaysia Open 2019! pic.twitter.com/JC8KhjPR6v — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) June 13, 2019

Terima kasih Dato @LeeChongWei



You have brought us Malaysians together, more than you will ever know❤️



We should be the ones thanking you. — Dr. Rafidah Abdullah (@rafidah72) June 13, 2019

Wonderful memories of your Olympic success that united a nation. Making us believe that we can be the best in the world!

Thank you @LeeChongWei #prideofnation #malaysiaboleh pic.twitter.com/R1hwAE3Rzn — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) June 13, 2019

Lee Chong Wei's news this morning has given us reason to repost this simply stunning image made up of 1800 shuttle feathers by brilliant Malaysian artist @redhongyi pic.twitter.com/29eryJer8D — Yonex All England (@YonexAllEngland) June 13, 2019

(With AFP inputs)