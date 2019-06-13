It was a stellar display from the Services Sports Control Board boys and Haryana girls as they dominated the final day of the 3rd Youth Boxing Nationals in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

SSCB scripted a whitewash in the boy’s category finishing their campaign with an impressive 10 medals including 9 golds and one bronze while Haryana rampaged the lower weight categories in the girls’ event to end on a high with five gold, two silver and one bronze.

Services picked up a whopping 69 points to be declared best team of the tournament while Haryana girls topped with 46 points.

It was a dominating show by the Services boxers, led by their frontline youth boxers of 2018 Youth World bronze medalist Bhavesh Khattimnani (52kg), Harsh Chaudhury (75kg) Lakshya Chahar(81kg), as they amassed unanimous verdicts while Vijaydeep (69kg) ensured the top spot with a split decision.

The only category where no SSCB boxer featured was the 91Kg, where Harsh Gill of Haryana won the gold after getting the better of Harsh Rana from Delhi, who had to settle for the silver.

In the girl’s category, Minakshi (51kg) gave Haryana a strong start to the day after winning the battle of nerves in an intense encounter against Sandeep Kaur of Punjab as the referees tipped the verdict 3:2 in favour of the Haryana pugilist.

Poonam extended Haryana’s lead without breaking much sweat to secure a unanimous 5:0 win over top contender, Rajasthan’s Arshi Khanan in the 54 kg summit clash.

However, Rajasthan on the other end put up a great show finishing with six medals including three gold, two silver and one bronze.

Nikita Bansal (60kg) staged an upset to eke out Haryana’s Yashi Sharm in a well fought 4:1 win and Lipakshi (+81kg) continued her sublime run in the nationals to secure the yellow metal in dominating 5:0 win over Punjab’s Komalpreet Kaur.

Arundhiti Chaudhary got a walkover in her final bout against local girl Neha Kasnyal to assure the third gold for Rajasthan.

Punjab and Manipur secured lone gold in the finals-Komal 81Kg for Punjab and Sanamacha Chanu in 75kg for Manipur.

Haryana boys won nine medals including one gold and securing the second position while Delhi made it to the third spot with two silver.