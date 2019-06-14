The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is underway in England and ever since the schedule was announced, millions of fans around the world had their eyes on one match: India vs Pakistan in Manchester on 16 June, Sunday.

That match is now upon us. For the seventh time in the World Cup history, India and Pakistan will go up against each other at the biggest stage in cricket. And in case you haven’t heard, the record is overwhelmingly in India’s favour. The Men in Blue are yet to lose a World Cup match against Pakistan.

After not facing each other even once in the first four World Cup editions, the rivalry started in 1992 and has been played out in all but one edition since. The 2007 tournament, where both India and Pakistan were knocked out in the group stages, was the only year where two teams did not face each other since 1992.

“It’s a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us,” India captain Virat Kohli said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

Though not always competitive, the rivalry has witnessed some dramatic moments so far at the World Cup. And ahead of the seventh match, we take a look back at the six previous Indo-Pak World Cup matches through 12 questions.

You can check out our other quizzes: on the tournament’s century-makers here and on the greatest World Cup matches here.

As always, no googling. Good luck with the quiz and share your scores with us on our social media platforms. Happy quizzing!