The Indian football team remained static at 101st place in the FIFA rankings issued on Friday. The Blue Tigers had finished third in the King’s Cup in Thailand, which the organisers had said was a FIFA-sanctioned tournament.

Igor Stimac’s men had lost to higher-ranked Curacao 1-3 before beating hosts Thailand 1-0, but these results did not make any difference to India’s rankings. India’s ranking points remained the same – 1219 – as that of the previous list, issued on April 4.

The Indian team is at 18th spot among the Asian countries led by Iran (20th). Japan (28), Korea (37), Australia (43) and Qatar (55) form the top five in Asia. Belgium continued to top overall world rankings, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.