With the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup slated to be held in India next year, the national team will be travelling to Hong Kong for an exposure tour beginning June 16.

The players, who have been training in Goa since the first week of May under former India international Alex Ambrose, will play four matches in Hong Kong.

The first match will be against Hong Kong U-23 on June 21, followed by games against Hong Kong U-18 and against club teams.

Ambrose believes the matches in Hong Kong will give the team valuable experience to test themselves against tough opponents.

“The matches in Hong Kong will serve as a good experience for the girls. Almost 40% of them are new to the national team set-up, and are still getting used to the flow,” Ambrose said.

“Playing competitive teams will help acclimatise them, and gain an understanding of International football.”

He went on to state that such matches will help test the character of the players.

“It will also help us coaches identify the players who have a strong mentality and tend to take the right decisions even when they are under pressure,” he explained.

Ambrose said that the key objective remains to prepare the team for the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup next year.

“Learning never stops, and that applies to everyone. My players have shown interest, character and the dedication required to be a part of such a big tournament. The future looks good if they keep working hard,” he said.

Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Manisha, Manju.

DEFENDERS: Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Nisha, Naketa, Shilky Devi Hemam, Martina Thokchom.

MIDFIELDERS: Daisy Castro, Priyanka Devi Naorem, Astam Orain, Anju, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Aveka Singh, Mariyammal Balamurgan, Karen Estrocio, Kiran, Antrika.

FORWARDS: Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Amisha Baxla, Sai Sanke.

HEAD COACH: Alex Ambrose.

Schedule

June 21: India vs Hong Kong U23

June 23: India vs Taipo TBC

June 27: India vs Citizen

June 29: India vs Hong Kong U18.