South Africa kept their semi-final hopes alive with a thumping win over Afghanistan on Saturday. Imran Tahir and Chris Morris starred for the Proteas with the ball as they eased to a nine-wicket win at Cardiff.

Afghanistan battled their way to 56/1 in 15 overs having been put in by Faf du Plessis, but a rain enforced break disrupted their focus. South African bowlers ran riot after the restart bowling the Asians out for a paltry score of 125 in a game that was shortened to 48 overs per side.

There was no trouble for the Proteas in chasing down a revised target of 127. Quinton de Kock who hasn’t been in best of forms in the World Cup helped himself to a much-needed 68 while Hashim Amla too got among the runs as he stayed unbeaten on 41.

South Africa achieved the target in 29 overs. Here are the full highlights of the match: