Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in three innings as India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with an 89-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Sunday.

Batting first at Old Trafford in Manchester, India scored a mammoth 336/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co’s final score was 212/6 in 40 overs.

Sharma’s 140 was the was the standout performance for India, with captain Virat Kohli continuing his good form and getting 77 as well.

Victory in this rain-curtailed clash saw India, who have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan, remain unbeaten after four pool games at this year’s edition.

Pakistan, whose only 2019 pool win so far was a shock defeat of hosts England, were never truly up with the rate in the showpiece match of the 10-team round-robin stage.

The match saw a number of records being broken and plenty of firsts.

Here are all the statistics from the game:

Pakistan last 14 completed ODIs:



Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

WON

Lost

Lost#INDvPAK #CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

Pakistan batsmen to bag a golden duck against India in ICC ODI World Cup:



Ata-ur-Rahman, Bangalore, 1996

Shoaib Malik, Manchester, 2019*#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Mohammad Amir today: 3 for 47 from 10 overs (ER 4.70)



Rest of Pakistan: 2 for 287 from 40 overs (ER: 7.17)#CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 16, 2019

Totals vs Pakistan in last nine ODI inngs:

327

373

359

341

351

108 (13.4 overs)

334

307

336 --- Highest total against Pakistan in World Cups#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WeHaveWeWill — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

Quickest to ……runs in the ODIs:

5000 : Hashim Amla (101)

6000: Hashim Amla (123)

7000: Hashim Amla (150)

8000: Virat Kohli (175)

9000: Virat Kohli (194)

10000: Virat Kohli (205)

11000: Virat Kohli (222)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

Most runs after 222 innings in the ODIs:

11000+ Virat Kohli

8750 Sourav Ganguly

8571 Sachin Tendulkar

8463 Brian Lara#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

No. of inns between each 1000 run milestones for Virat Kohli:



0 to 1000 - 24 inns

1k to 2k - 29 inns

2k to 3k - 22 inns

3k to 4k - 18 inns

4k to 5k - 21 inns

5k to 6k - 22 inns

6k to 7k - 25 inns

7k to 8k - 14 inns

8k to 9k - 19 inns

9k to 10k - 11 inns

10k to 11k - 17 inns — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 16, 2019

Fewest inngs to 11000 ODI runs



222 VIRAT KOHLI 🇮🇳

276 Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳

286 Ricky Ponting 🇦🇺

288 Sourav Ganguly 🇮🇳

293 Jaques Kallis 🇿🇦#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

Highest individual innings vs Pakistan in the World Cup:

143* Andrew Symonds (Jo'burg, 2003)

140 Rohit Sharma (Today)

131* Ross Taylor (Pallekele 2011)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

Most 125+ scores in ODIs:



19 Tendulkar

15 Rohit

13 Kohli

12 Gayle

10 Jayasuriya#IndvPak #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 16, 2019

First time in 44 years that Pakistan have used 4 spin bowlers in a World Cup match. #IndvPak #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 16, 2019

Fastest WC 100s for India:



81 Sehwag v Bermuda

83 Kohli v Ban

84 Sachin v Kenya

84 Dhawan v Ireland

85 ROHIT v PAK#IndvPak #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 16, 2019

Fewest inngs to 24 ODI 100s:

142 H Amla

161 V Kohli

192 AB de Villiers

203 ROHIT SHARMA

219 S Tendulkar



First Indian batsman to score back to back ODI hundreds against PAK following his unbeaten 111 in Dubai in Asia Cup 2018.#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WeHaveWeWill — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma's last two ODIs against Pakistan:



100* in Manchester, Today

111* in Dubai, 2018



He is now the first Indian to score consecutive centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket. #INDvPAK #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 16, 2019

Most centuries for India in England in ODIs:



4 - Shikhar Dhawan

4 - ROHIT SHARMA*

3 - Sachin Tendulkar#INDvsPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul pair in International cricket:



Partnerships - 17

Runs - 1080

Average - 72

100s - 3

50s - 6



Their partnership average is best among Indian pairs with 1000+ runs. #CWC19 #INDvPAK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 16, 2019

Rohit-Rahul's stand is now the highest stand for India against Pakistan for any wicket in ICC ODI World Cups, going past 129 runs stand between Dhawan and Kohli for second wicket came at Adelaide in 2015.#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Century stands for India against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups:



Mohammad Kaif/Sachin Tendulkar, Centurion, 2003

Shikhar Dhawan/Virat Kohli, MCG, 2015

Virat Kohli/Suresh Raina, MCG, 2015

KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Manchester, 2019*#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Rohit-Rahul’s stand is now India’s highest opening stand against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups, going past 90 runs stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Sidhu (at Bangalore in 1996).#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Indian batsmen with 50+ scores in their first 3 inns in a World Cup:

Navjot Singh Sidhu (in 1987)

Sachin Tendulkar (in 1996)

Yuvraj Singh (in 2011)

ROHIT SHARMA (in 2019)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

Most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs by Indian batsmen:



5 - Sachin Tendulkar, 1994

5 - Rahul Dravid, 2004-05

5 - Virat Kohli, 2012

5 - Virat Kohli, 2013

5 - Ajinkya Rahane, 2017-18

5 - Rohit Sharma, 2019*#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

Most ODIs for India 🇮🇳



463 S Tendulkar

341 MS DHONI

340 R Dravid

334 M Azharuddin

308 S Ganguly

301 Yuvraj Singh#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

First time in India-Pakistan World Cup encounters the toss winning captain has decided to field first. In the first 6 clashes, they had chose to bat first.



The venue Old Trafford favours chasing sides and with also rain in mind, fielding first is a better option. #IndvPak — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 16, 2019

[Inputs from AFP]