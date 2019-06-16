Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime’s wait for his first ATP title was extended on Sunday as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.

The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).

The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini’s third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April.

He saw five set points come and go in the second-set tie-break, before the 23-year-old Berrettini – the first Italian grass-court finalist since Andreas Seppi at Eastbourne in 2011 – took his third match point.

France’s Adrian Mannarino ended his long wait for an ATP title by beating Jordan Thompson to win the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who had lost in each of his six previous finals, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 victory in the Netherlands.

In the WTA event at the same venue, Alison Riske saved five championship points in the second set before stunning top seed and home favorite Kiki Bertens 0-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 to win her second career singles title.

World No 44 Mannarino’s best results have come on grass – having twice reached the final in Antalya and made the second week of Wimbledon three times.

Australian Thompson, who reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career at the recent French Open, was playing in his maiden tour final.

Mannarino and Thompson had both won their semi-final matches earlier in the day after rain curtailed play on Saturday, beating Croatian second seed Borna Coric and Frenchman Richard Gasquet respectively.

At the WTA event in Nottingham, top seed Caroline Garcia of France won her first title of the season beating second seed Donna Vekic of Croatia, 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(4).