India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) method to continue their dominance over their neighbours at World Cups. This was India’s seventh victory over Pakistan in the showpiece event in as many games.

The win was set up by in-form Indian opener Rohit Sharma who smashed 140 off just 113 deliveries to deflate the fiery pace attack of the opposition. Later, Virat Kohli (77) and Hardik Pandya (26) guided India to 336 at the end of the rain-interrupted innings.

Pakistan were given an early boost in their run chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to go off injured after just 4 overs. However, replacement bowler Vijay Shankar picked up the wicket of Imam ul-Haq on the very first ball to reverse the blow on Pakistan. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman batted superbly to pull Pakistan back in contention, but Kuldeep Yadav bowled a beauty to dismiss Azam in the 24th over to trigger a collapse.

Pakistan slumped to 129/5 from being 117/1. The inevitable was delayed by a rain interruption following which Pakistan were handed an impossible task of chasing 136 in five overs. India completed the formalities to cap a fine victory.

Here are the highlights: