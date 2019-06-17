I-League aspirants U Mumba FC have been told by the All India Football Federation to hold on to the trials till further notice, the club said in a message through it’s Twitter handle.

U Mumba FC, who are owned by Ronnie Screwvala, had submitted an official request to participate in the I-League to the AIFF last week as an Corporate entry. The federation hadn’t issued any kind of approval but had asked the club to go ahead with the trials.

However, the AIFF changed their mind on Sunday when they asked the Mumbai outfit to indefinitely postpone the trials.

“We got over 3,500 applicants for the trials. On Sunday, the AIFF told us to wait till further notice. I have no idea what’s delaying this. We just want Mumbai to have a football team in the I-League, a team that has maximum players from the city, thereby promoting the sport. Being a new team, it will take time in putting together a squad and therefore we had requested the AIFF for permission to hold the trials early,” Supratik Sen, the CEO of Unilazer Sports told The Times of India.

According to the report, the AIFF wants to first resolve the conflict between the Indian Super League and the I-League and wants prospective I-League teams to go ahead with further planning once an amicable solution is reached.

U Mumba qualified for the Second Division League by finishing in the top ten of the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) Elite Division. But according to the newspaper report, U Mumba are only interested in fielding a team in the I-League.

Mumbai have been without a team in the I-League since Mumbai FC disbanded in 2017.