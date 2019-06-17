World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh live: Mortaza wins toss and elects to field first
Both teams currently have three points from four games, having lost two games with one contest each ending in a washout for both sides.
Live updates
West Indies 0/0 after 1 over (Gayle 0, Lewis 0)
Mortaza starts off with a maiden. Gayle was not able to get him away and some away movement for the Bangladesh skipper. In the last 9 meetings between the two sides, the Tigers have won 7 but this is a very different WI side.
West Indies 0/0 after 0 overs (Gayle 0, Lewis 0)
And we are all set for a match that promises to be an exciting one between two well-matched teams. There will be something in the pitch for the first 10 overs before it becomes good for batting. Can Gayle survive that long?
14.35 pm: The teams:
For Bangladesh, Mithun is not playing. Liton Das will play.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.
For West Indies, Darren Bravo comes back into the mix. Carlos Brathwaite has been dropped.
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.
14.33 pm: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.
14.27 pm: Mel Jones during the pitch report mentioned that there will be something for the seam bowlers and there will be a good contest between the bat and ball.
14.23 pm: Vinayakk Mohanarangan on how West Indies are paying the price for playing reckless cricket under pressure.
“Trying to ask West Indies to play with less flair and more calculation is akin to telling George RR Martin to go easy on the violence in his novels. Its a defining trait.”
Read the FULL piece here
14.13 pm: West Indies captain Jason Holder admits his spluttering side will be underdogs when they face Bangladesh in a crucial World Cup clash on Monday.
Beaten in two of their four group matches, Holder’s team desperately need to secure their second win of the tournament as they chase a semi-final berth.
Holder concedes the West Indies don’t go into the match as favourites, but he is confident that will spur his players to upset the odds.
“If you want to put us in the underdog category, fair enough,” he told reporters on Sunday.
“We’ve played them quite a bit in the past and they’ve got the better of us, but it’s a different occasion and there’s lots at stake, so we’re all up for it.
“I don’t think there are any easy teams in this World Cup. We’re mid-table with five games left and the ball is in our court.
“We’ve got to play some consistent cricket going into the back half of the tournament.
“It’s quite a good stage to pick up some momentum. It’s a challenge against Bangladesh, so we just want to get over them and move forward.”
14.12 pm: Bangladesh hold the psychological edge when they face West Indies at Taunton on Monday, with both sides aiming to derail each other’s chances of progressing to the last four.
Bangladesh have emerged triumphant in seven of their previous nine meetings against West Indies including their Tri-Nation Series win in May where they thumped Jason Holder and Co by a 4-0 margin.
West Indies’ explosive batting-order hasn’t clicked together so far in the tournament and at a Taunton ground with smaller boundaries, it will be interesting to see how Bangladesh prevent them from putting up a big total on board.