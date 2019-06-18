Bangladesh stunned the West Indies by seven wickets in Taunton on Monday to record one of the greatest chases in World Cup history. Shakib Al Hasan was the hero for Bangladesh with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 124 to help Bangladesh cruise to the target of 322-3 in less than 42 overs.
Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer smashed fifties for the Windies, but it was all in vain as Al Hasan along with Liton Das, who scored an unbeaten 94, flattened the West Indies attack to give Bangladesh a famous victory.
The match saw the Tigers cement themselves in the record books, while Shakib earned new accolades.
Here are all the statistics from the game: