Bangladesh stunned the West Indies by seven wickets in Taunton on Monday to record one of the greatest chases in World Cup history. Shakib Al Hasan was the hero for Bangladesh with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 124 to help Bangladesh cruise to the target of 322-3 in less than 42 overs.

Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer smashed fifties for the Windies, but it was all in vain as Al Hasan along with Liton Das, who scored an unbeaten 94, flattened the West Indies attack to give Bangladesh a famous victory.

The match saw the Tigers cement themselves in the record books, while Shakib earned new accolades.

Here are all the statistics from the game:

Successful 300+ chases in World Cup:



Ireland (3) + Bangladesh (2) - 5

All others - 4 - SL (2), Eng & SA#BanvWI #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019

Highest targets successfully chased in ICC ODI WCs:



328 - Ireland v England, Bangalore, 2011

322 - Bangladesh v West Indies, Taunton, 2019*

319 - Bangladesh v Scotland, Nelson, 2015#WIvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 17, 2019

Fewest matches for ODI double of 6000+ runs & 250+ wickets

202 - Shakib Al Hasan 🇧🇩 👏

294 - Shahid Afridi

296 - Jacques Kallis

304 - Sanath Jayasuriya#CWC19#CWC2019#WIvBan#BanvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 17, 2019

Highest World Cup stands by Bangladesh



189* (4th) Shakib Al Hasan/Liton Das v WI TODAY

142 (3rd) Shakib/Mushfiqur Rahim v SA 2019

141 (5th) Mahmudullah/Mushfiqur v Eng 2014-15

139 (2nd) Tamim Iqbal/Mahmudullah v Sco 2014-15

114 (5th) Shakib/Mushfiqur v Afg 2014-15#CWC19 #BanvWI — Association of Cricket Statisticians & Historians (@ACScricket) June 17, 2019

Quickest 300+ targets chased in ODIs, in terms of overs:



36.4 Ind v SL, 2012 (321/3)

37.3 SL v Eng, 2006 (324/2)

40.1 Eng v SL, 2016 (309/4)

41.3 BAN v WI, 2019 (322/3)#BanvWI #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019

Most consecutive 50-plus scores for Bangladesh in ODIs:



5 - Tamim Iqbal, 2012

5 - Shakib Al Hasan, 2019*#WIvsBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 17, 2019

55% of the balls from the West Indies quicks in that innings were short; those deliveries cost 8.44 runs per over. Balls fuller than that cost 6.42 runs per over. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 17, 2019

SHAKIB AL HASAN:



5th time - A century & 2+ wickets in the same ODI

(Joint-most times with C Gayle)



23rd time - 50+ runs & 2+ wickets in the same ODI

(Joint-most times with J Kallis)



6th time - 50+ runs & a wicket in a CWC game

(Joint-most times with T Dilshan)#CWC19 #WIvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 17, 2019

Batsmen scoring 4 50+ scores in first 4 innings of a World Cup edition:



Navjot Sidhu, 1987

Sachin Tendulkar, 1996

Graeme Smith, 2007

Shakib Al Hasan, 2019#BanvWI #WIvBan #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 17, 2019