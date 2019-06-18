World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan live: Bairstow, Root steady for hosts after Vince departs
Follow live updates of match No 24 of ICC World Cup 2019.
Live updates
FINALLY, Rashid Khan is into the attack.
England 92/1 in 18 Overs – Bairstow 43, Root 21
Bairstow grows in confidence and he hammers a slow delivery from Naib down the ground for a boundary. Drinks called but the momentum has shifted. The England duo have quickly smarted from the loss of Vince.
England 86/1 in 17 Overs – Bairstow 38, Root 20
Root almost has a bit of Virat Kohli about him now. There is intent in his ones and two and is quick to seize on the bad ball. Shah bowled a full toss and it was dispatched to cow cover. Eleven from the over.
England 75/1 in 16 Overs – Bairstow 36, Root 11
Another tidy over from Naib with just three coming from it. Yet again, the England batsmen are put on a leash by their high-scoring standards. Another wicket can help them put the hosts under pressure.
England 72/1 in 15 Overs – Bairstow 34, Root 10
Nabi continues and once again, there is the occasional extra bounce that keeps surprising the batsmen. Much better line this time from the former Afghanistan skipper, four singles from the over.
England 68/1 in 14 Overs – Bairstow 32, Root 8
Jaffa! Shah might have bowled the ball of the day with a delivery that pitched on middle, beat Bairstow’s outside edge and narrowly missed off-stump. However, the England keeper makes amends, smashing a full one over the sightscreen in what was the first six of the day.
Rahmat Shah to ball
England 60/1 in 13 Overs – Bairstow 25, Root 7
Ooh! Root nearly dragged one on following a nervous prod outside off stump. Excellent start from the Afghan skipper, just one from it.
Gulbadain Naib brings himself on. Double change for Afghanistan.
England 59/1 in 12 Overs – Bairstow 24, Root 7
Nabi is too full and short and it arrives at a comfortable length for the batsmen to dispatch them to the boundary. Four each for Bairstow and Root. The Test captain, in particular, looks in supreme touch.
Mohammad Nabi is handed the ball
England 48/1 in 11 Overs – Bairstow 18, Root 2
Another excellent over from Mujeeb but the English batsmen are happy to see him out. He has completed his sixth over. As for Vince, the 20s and 30s won’t help him cement a place in the XI. Those are the standards Jason Roy has set over the past four years.
England 46/1 in 10 Overs – Bairstow 17, Root 1
End of the first powerplay and Afghanistan wouldn’t mind this start. Root is off the mark. England will continue to face the wizardry of Mujeeb.
England 44/1 in 9.3 Overs – James Vince OUT!
Breakthrough for Afghanistan and Vince can’t make use of the lifeline he was offered in the previous Dawlat over. Superb bouncer from the pacer, rushing the batsman, who gets a top-edge and Mujeeb at short third-man makes no mistake.
J Vince c Mujeeb b D Zadran 26 (31)
England 42/0 in 9 overs – Vince 24, Bairstow 17
Mujeeb delights once again. He has figures of 5-0-16-0 at the moment. Once again, it was mix of pace and variations and the batsmen are happy to block them out.
England 40/0 in 8 overs – Vince 23, Bairstow 16
Oh dear, Vince should have made his way back to the pavilion but Nabi failed to pick that up at deep mid-wicket. Was it lost in the sunlight? One never knows but this is a big let-off. Dawlat went slightly short and going by that chance, deliberately, one assumes. There are misfields galore and England are chipping away.
England 32/0 in 7 overs – Vince 15, Bairstow 16
Once again, England show plenty of respect to Mujeeb – just a single and a wide from the over. The Afghan spinner continues to get some spongy bounce. He is also mixing it up well and the England openers remain watchful.
England 30/0 in 6 overs – Vince 14, Bairstow 16
Two boundaries from the over. Looks like the openers have had enough. They are finally getting on the front foot and forcing the bowlers to change their lengths. Slightly short and Bairstow pulls in front of square for a four. Vince then steps out and chips it over the bowler for another boundary but almost found deep mid-wicket in the final ball of the over. Luckily for the opener, it bounced right in front of him.
England 20/0 in 5 overs – Vince 9, Bairstow 11
Bairstow gets his first boundary as Mujeeb misses his length and it’s a drive-able ball outside off. The mid-off fielder can’t get his hand on it. The leggie, though, has not erred much so far. Five from the over.
England 15/0 in 4 overs – Vince 9, Bairstow 6
Dawlat is bending his back here. Loud grunts after finishing his delivery stride is evidence of that. Just a single of the over as Vince can’t clear mid-on. England batsmen in no hurry here.
England 14/0 in 3 overs – Vince 9, Bairstow 5
Five dot ball and a three in the Mujeeb over. The leg-spinner was slower in the air and brought Bairstow forward. The final delivery of the over, though, was full and wide and a misfield at mid-off from a drive allowed the batsmen to complete three.
England 11/0 in 2 overs – Vince 9, Bairstow 2
Vince is up and running and punishes a delivery that was pitched fractionally short. He rolled his wrists on that one and the ball raced to the mid-wicket fence. Zadran corrected his line in the last two balls of the over and was a touch fuller, which worked well. Bairstow is also off the mark.
Dawlat Zadran to bowl the second over.
England 4/0 in 1 over – Vince 4, Bairstow 0
There is a hint of turn but Vince was surprised in the fourth ball of the over – there was bounce on offer there. Two twos from the over and Mujeeb will be encouraged by that start.
Mujeeb Zadran has the ball in the middle. Vince to take strike.
2:58 pm: It’s not a full house by any means. The national anthems are done. Vince and Bairstow make their way to the middle.
Pitch report: Michael Atherton and Clarke say that despite the pitch being dry, it should be a “belter” of a batting wicket at Old Trafford.
Lineups
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Dawlat Zadran
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
2:36 pm: Aftab, Zazai and Hamid are not playing for Afghanistan and in come Dawlat, Najibullah and Mujeeb. They are playing with just one seamer. Meanwhile, England have James Vince replacing the injured Jason Roy. Eoin Morgan says Moeen Ali has been chosen in place of Liam Plunkett to lend balance to the side.
2:33 pm: England opt to bat first after winning the toss. “We are looking forward to this. Looks like a very good wicket.” Gulbadain Naib says he would have also batted first on this pitch. “We are trying to do well on the batting side,” says the Afghan captain. The Afghanistan side have three changes while England have a couple, one forced.
2:25 pm: The weather in Manchester looks good. We’re likely to have a full day’s play. The match will be played on the same pitch that was used for the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.
2:18 pm: “It doesn’t matter that England will be considered heavy favourites for the Afghanistan contest – you prepare in the same way as any game, make sure you’re ready for their bowlers and keep yourselves on your toes. Eoin Morgan and the coaches will make sure there are no signs of complacency and it’s about trying not to think of opposition as a lesser nation because then you get in trouble – just play it like any other match.”
It may be clash between David and Goliath today but England women’s team captain Heather Knight believes the hosts won’t take Gulbadin Naib and Co lightly.
Read here.
2:09 pm: This World Cup has been a chastening experience for Afghanistan, with the qualifiers having lost all four of their matches ahead of their daunting clash against hosts England at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
For all the talent of spinners such as Rashid Khan, Afghanistan have not put enough runs on the board – a problem exemplified by their failure to chase down 187 in 41 overs against Sri Lanka.
Read the match preview here.
2:03 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to the live coverage of match No 24 of this ICC World Cup 2019. Today, hosts England take on Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.