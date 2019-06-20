New Zealand strengthened their semi-final bid after a hard-fought 4-wicket win over South Africa at Edbaston on Wednesday that left the Proteas with virtually no chance of qualification.

Kane Williamson wasthe star of the show as he slammed a composed hundred under pressure to guide the Kiwis home in the last over of the game.

South Africa batted first in the 49-over game but their innings never got going with wickets at regular intervals for New Zealand. Rassie van Durren (67), Hashim Amla (55) and Aiden Markram (38) and some late fireworks from David Miller helped the Proteas to 241/6 in their 49 overs.

After losing Colin Munro early, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill steadied the ship for the Kiwis. But their chase was put in jeopardy after Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and James Neesham departed in quick succession.

However, with Williamson still at the crease, Colin de Grandhomme stitched a 91-run stand with the skipper to take New Zealand on the bring of the win. Williamson completed his ton with a six in the last over with New Zealand needing 8 runs to win to kill the game as a contest. A deft nudge off the next delivery got New Zealand the winning runs.

Here are the highlights of the game: