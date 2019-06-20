At yet another edition, South Africa were left contemplating the ruins of a World Cup campaign. It was oddly fitting that it happened at the ground where they experienced their greatest heartache in the competition 20 years ago.

The Proteas’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals are all but over after crumbling to a four-wicket loss against New Zealand on Wednesday.

South Africa are still mathematically alive at the World Cup but with just one win from six matches it would take an extraordinary combination of results to see them into the semi-finals from a 10-team round-robin group phase. They had earlier lost to England, Bangladesh, and India, before a rained out match against West Indies and their first win over Afghanistan.

Against New Zealand, Faf du Plessis and Co had their chances but nerves and a splendid effort from captain Kane Williamson meant the match was gone even thought it was stretched to the last over.

Given South Africa’s record at the World Cup, this was just another blow. And the major media outlets back home tore into the team. Here’s a look at how some of the news headlines on Thursday.

The Citizen

The Times

Sports 24

Daily Maverick

IOL

The former and current South African players expressed their hurt and disappointment over the loss as well.

Nooo!!! That hurts.. well fought brothers!! #NZvSA — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) June 19, 2019

Proteas got Kane'd... Someone got a hundred and his team won. — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) June 19, 2019

Been asking for 100 from someone from the start... can’t win games with 60s and 50s.. Kane Williamson great composure under pressure.. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 19, 2019

We need to get this Kane guy out @scottbstyris — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) June 19, 2019

However, former South Africa spinner Paul Adams questioned why Williamson did not walk despite being caught behind seemingly feathered outside edge. He was caught-behind by de Kock in the 38th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir when he was 76.

Tahir had appealed against the inside edge of Williamson’s bat, but it was turned down by the umpire. The South African team did not request for a review and later replays showed a nick from Williamson.

If Kane Williamson was Mankad after he didn’t walk. Would he be upset 👀 — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) June 19, 2019

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, in the post-match presser, explained that he trusted de Kock’s judgement and that’s why he didn’t go for a review.

“We weren’t aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He’s always my go to man,” du Plessis said.

“I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn’t know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that’s not where the game was won and lost,” he added.