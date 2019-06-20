India’s Pranati Nayak on Thursday qualified for vault finals with a sixth place and score of 13.35 at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

However, Rakesh Patra narrowly missed a place in the finals of rings – his strongest event – finishing 10th with a score of 13.60. He will be second reserve in the final.

The Indian women’s team comprising Pranati Nayak (45.350), Pranati Das (43.000), Shraddha Talekar (42.850) and Papiya Das (36.350) finished their qualifications cum team final competition, scoring 131.250.

The men’s team also concluded its qualifications cum team final competition, scoring 229.699. The team consisted of Patra (76.133), Yogeshwar Singh (75.566), Arik Dey (75.100) and Debang Deb (73.167).

The final ranking will be known only later when all teams are done competing.

All the gymnasts in the men’s and women’s section performed on all the apparatus (six apparatus in men’s section and four in women’s categories). Only the best three scores on each apparatus is considered for team score.

A total of 19 nations are participating in the competition – 15 in men’s section and nine in women’s.

With PTI Inputs