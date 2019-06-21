The 2019 ICC World Cup has seen a plethora of Indian stars including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly appear in the commentary box. While it was pleasing for the average Indian fan to listen to their anecdotes, the same can’t be said about BCCI’s ethics officer DK Jain.

According to Indian Express, Jain in an order passed on an internal conflict-of-interest complaint has raised questions over the presence of stars like Tendulkar, Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and approximately 20 other former and current cricketers performing their roles as a commentator in England and Wales.

The ethics officer ruled that these cricketers were violating the recommendations on conflict of interest of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel by holding multiple positions.

Ganguly is the Delhi Capitals mentor, Cricket Advisory Committee member, Star Sports commentator and Cricket Association of Bengal chief, while Laxman and Tendulkar are mentors at Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian respectively as well as Cricket Advisory Committee members. Harbhajan is still an active cricketer and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.