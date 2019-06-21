Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement earlier this month was signed by Global T20 League franchise Toronto Nationals as their marquee player for the upcoming season, the club announced on Thursday.

The second season of the Global T20 Canada League will commence from July 25 to August 11 and will be held in Brampton.

Having sought permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to take part in franchise T20 cricket abroad, Yuvraj expressed his desire to play overseas T20 leagues for “fun”.

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” the 37-year-old veteran said at the time of his retirement.

Yuvraj is not the only Indian cricketer who will play in the tournament. Former India all-rounder Manpreet Gony was also picked by the Nationals.

Other cricketers set to feature in the league include Chris Gayle, Andre Russel, Brandon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis and many other stars.